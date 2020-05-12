JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JPE traded up GBX 5.62 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 743.13 ($9.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 684.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.36. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.42.

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

