JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $27.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

GDOT stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 129,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,774 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

