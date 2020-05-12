JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $27.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.
GDOT stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 129,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,774 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
