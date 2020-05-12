JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 7,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

