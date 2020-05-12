JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 7,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit