Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.77 ($24.15).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €16.11 ($18.73) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of €31.34 ($36.44). The stock has a market cap of $773.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.49 and its 200-day moving average is €19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

