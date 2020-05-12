K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

