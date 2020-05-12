K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 65.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 10,180,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,124,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.