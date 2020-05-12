K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,394.50. The stock had a trading volume of 810,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

