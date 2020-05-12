K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.32. 3,648,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.