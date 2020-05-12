K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 855,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

