K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.03 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,150 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,565. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

