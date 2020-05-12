K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.69. 1,174,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.88 and its 200 day moving average is $301.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.