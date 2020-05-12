K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,885,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $210,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,526 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,609,000. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $55,828,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

