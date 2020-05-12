K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

