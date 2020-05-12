K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $504,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,064,293. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

SCHW stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 5,228,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.