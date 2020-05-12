K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $638,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $4,267,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

