K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $668,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NASDAQ MSGS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,541. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.