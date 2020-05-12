K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,828 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 49,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 87.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. 394,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

