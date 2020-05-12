K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $730,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. 1,647,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit