K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $730,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. 1,647,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

