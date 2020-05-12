K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. 6,226,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

