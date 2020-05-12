K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $14.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $826.00. 875,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.43 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

