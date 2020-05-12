K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 13,300 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 40,088,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.