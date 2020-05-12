K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 16,350 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,863. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

