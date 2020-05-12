K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,950 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. 39,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,010. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

