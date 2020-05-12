K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 510 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.06. 7,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.72. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

