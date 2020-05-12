K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 540 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $285.38. 11,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,264. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.17 and a 200-day moving average of $268.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

