K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 1.11% of North American Construction Group worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 6,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

