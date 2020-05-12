Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €77.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.88 ($92.88).

Shares of RHM opened at €64.82 ($75.37) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.82. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

