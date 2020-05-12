KickToken Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Exmo and Mercatox. KickToken has a market cap of $327,658.28 and approximately $108,371.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,285,102,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,619,502,884 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, TOKOK, COSS, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, CoinBene, BitMart, P2PB2B, ABCC, Bilaxy, Dcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinsbit, OOOBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

