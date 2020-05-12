KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

