Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $15,970.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004214 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

