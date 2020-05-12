Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.28. 867,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

