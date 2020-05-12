Linde (ETR:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €189.99 ($220.92).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €171.30 ($199.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52-week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

