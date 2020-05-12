Linde (ETR:LIN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €189.99 ($220.92).

Shares of LIN opened at €171.30 ($199.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €178.98.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

