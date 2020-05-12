Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.