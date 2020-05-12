LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,518. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.