Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

