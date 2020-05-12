Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.91. 706,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

