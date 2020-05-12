M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

MPE opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock has a market cap of $321.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30. M.P. Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 650.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

