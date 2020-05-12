Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 82,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

