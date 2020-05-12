Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

MYTAY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

