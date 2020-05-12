Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

MYTAY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

