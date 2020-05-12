Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.58. 1,337,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.05 and its 200-day moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

