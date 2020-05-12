MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 29th

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

MAXIMUS has increased its dividend by an average of 83.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MAXIMUS has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

