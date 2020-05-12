MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 185,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

