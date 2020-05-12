McBride (LON:MCB) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McBride from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

LON:MCB opened at GBX 58.61 ($0.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50. McBride has a 52-week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.46).

In other McBride news, insider Neil Harrington purchased 16,932 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,870 ($77.22) per share, with a total value of £993,908.40 ($1,307,430.15).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

