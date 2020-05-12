Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.63. 1,295,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.