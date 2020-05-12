Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 33,220,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

