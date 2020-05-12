Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 40,391 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 369,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 30,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 886.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 153,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 138,086 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.29. 7,486,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

