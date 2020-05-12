Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.63. 833,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

