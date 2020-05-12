Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. 1,646,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

