Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,402.05. 722,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

